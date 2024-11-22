Nebraska vs. Creighton Prediction: Who will win Cornhusker state showdown?

Unranked Nebraska heads to Omaha to face #14 Creighton on Friday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. Can Creighton cover the 11-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nebraska vs. Creighton prediction.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

The Creighton Bluejays are 4-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Matchup & Betting Odds

823 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+11) at 824 Creighton Bluejays (-11); o/u 151.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FS1

Nebraska vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams was great in his team’s 77-74 loss to St. Mary’s on Sunday. In that contest, the 6’7” senior recorded 28 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 made three-pointer. He shot 8 of 12 from the floor and 11 of 11 from the foul line in the loss.

Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel also played well in his team’s game last weekend. The Turkish national poured in 15 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, doled out an assist, swatted 3 shots, and swiped 3 steals in the defeat. Buyuktuncel is shooting 60.9% from the field this season.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner had a double-double in his team’s 79-56 blowout win over Kansas City on Saturday. The 7’1” senior scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help his team cruise to victory. Kalkbrenner is averaging a team-high 25.8 points per game this year.

Creighton guard Jamiya Neal also logged a double-double on Saturday. In his team’s 23-point win, Neal accumulated 11 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal across 27 minutes of game action. The Arizona State transfer is averaging 9.8 points per game on the campaign.

Nebraska vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Nebraska is 8-5 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

The Cornhuskers are 8-5 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the beginning of last season.

Creighton is 5-7 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season.

Creighton is 6-10 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest advantage since the beginning of last year.

Nebraska vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

This is an intra-state rivalry game. These two schools are less than an hour apart, with Nebraska’s campus being located in Lincoln, and Creighton’s sitting in Omaha. In this Cornhusker state showdown, Creighton is favored by 11 points. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, Creighton has beaten Nebraska by more than 11 points 4 times.

The Bluejays are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Cornhuskers. But Creighton lost their top two scorers from last season (Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander). This game is anything but a sure thing as evidenced by the 2022 result when these two teams faced off. In that contest, Nebraska was a 14.5 underdog on the road in Omaha. The Cornhuskers won that game outright 63-53. I’m not sure if Nebraska will win this game outright, but to cover the number, they won’t have to. I’m taking the Cornhuskers and the points on the road on Friday night.

Nebraska vs. Creighton CBB Prediction: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS +11