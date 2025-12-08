Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 8: Can K-State blow out MVSU?

Last Updated on December 8, 2025 4:55 am by Alex Becker

AUSTIN, TX— There are two power conference college basketball programs in action on Monday night. Texas hosts Southern, and Kansas State will host Mississippi Valley State. I’ll pick both games for Monday’s CBB Best Bets on December 8, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Monday, December 8, 2025

CBB Best Bets Dec. 8: Pick #1 — Southern at Texas (8:00 PM ET on SEC Network)

Current Odds: Southern +22.5 (-115) / Texas -22.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: This is one of the two games featuring power conference teams in action on Monday. Southern is 4-4 straight up and 2-3 ATS this season, while Texas is 6-3 straight up and 4-4 ATS on the campaign.

I like Texas here. The Longhorns are 3-2 ATS as the home team this season, and 4-3 ATS overall in their last 7 games against Division I teams. By contrast, Southern is 2-4 ATS overall in their last 6 games against Division I teams. I like the Longhorns to win big at home on Monday night.

Pick: TEXAS LONGHORNS -22.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 8: Pick #2 — Mississippi Valley State at Kansas State (8:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Mississippi Valley State +34.5 (-105) / Kansas State -34.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: Kansas State is the only major conference team besides Texas in action on Monday night. The Wildcats come into this game 5-4 straight up and 3-6 ATS this year. Mississippi Valley State is 1-8 straight up and 5-3 ATS so far in 2025.

I like the Delta Devils in this one. Mississippi Valley State is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. They’ve covered the number against Texas A&M, Hawaii, Manhattan, and Cal State Bakersfield in that stretch. Additionally, the Delta Devils are 5-3 ATS in non-conference games and 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season. I like MSVU to keep it within 35 points in Manhattan on Monday night.

Pick: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE DELTA DEVILS +34.5

