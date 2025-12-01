Monday CBB Best Bets Dec. 1: Will Cincinnati stay hot at home?

Last Updated on November 30, 2025 8:58 pm by Alex Becker

CINCINNATI— This Monday a small number of major-conference schools will be taking the floor. Cincinnati will host Tarleton State in an intriguing ATS matchup and St. Francis (PA) will travel to the Queen City to take on unranked Xavier. I’ll pick both games for Monday’s CBB Best Bets on December 1, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Monday, December 1

CBB Best Bets Dec. 1: Pick #1 — Tarleton State at Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET on ESPN+)

Current Odds: Tarleton State +17.5 (-110) / Cincinnati -17.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: There aren’t many major conference schools in action on Monday. Cincinnati is one of them. This game presents a value opportunity as Cincinnati is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall, while Tarleton State is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against Division I opponents.

Some additional numbers bolster the case for the Texans on Monday night. Since the start of the 2023 season, Tarleton State is 24-19 ATS as an underdog, 18-16 ATS as the road team, and 20-17 ATS after a win. The Texans have already covered on the road against SMU and Baylor this season, and I like them to cover on the road against Cincinnati on Monday night.

Pick: TARLETON STATE TEXANS +17.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 1: Pick #2 — St. Francis (PA) at Xavier (7:00 PM ET on truTV)

Current Odds: St. Francis (PA) +27.5 (-112) / Xavier -27.5 (-107)

Why it makes the card: This game is one of only 2 nationally televised college basketball contests airing on Monday night, with the other one being Temple vs. Villanova. There also appears to be a clear right side here, as one team has struggled against the number this season (St. Francis), while the other has been solid against the spread in 2025 (Xavier).

I like the Musketeers here for a few reasons. First, Xavier is 3-1 straight up and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Second, the Musketeers are 12-10 ATS as the home team and 16-10 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. Third, and finally, Xavier is 9-4 ATS when playing with the rest advantage and 15-12 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the beginning of the 2024 season. For all of those reasons, the Musketeers are the pick.

Pick: XAVIER MUSKETEERS -27.5

