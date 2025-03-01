Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Will bettors cash the over?

The No. 14 Missouri Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) are set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC) in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday. The game will take place at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Missouri vs. Vanderbilt matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Missouri Tigers (-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (+2); o/u 158

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Home Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Vanderbilt when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Missouri Tigers: The Tigers are coming off a dominant 101-71 victory over South Carolina, where six players scored in double figures. Caleb Grill led the team with 22 points, and the Tigers showcased impressive offensive efficiency, shooting over 60% from the field and nearly 60% from three-point range.

Under the guidance of Coach Dennis Gates, Missouri has been effective in scoring and maintaining a strong inside game, with standout performances from players like Mark Mitchell.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Vanderbilt secured a narrow 86-84 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M in their recent outing, marking their 10th win in the last 12 games. The Commodores have been propelled by consistent performances from North Texas transfer Jason Edwards. Their aggressive playing style has resulted in numerous free throw opportunities, contributing to their recent success.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt CBB Prediction:

Both teams enter this matchup with significant momentum. Missouri’s efficient offense and Vanderbilt’s aggressive style suggest a high-scoring affair. Given Missouri’s recent form and offensive capabilities, I do expect the Tigers to cover the spread.

That said, I like the over most. In the Tigers’ last 10 games overall, the over is 7-3. That includes a four-game over streak in Mizzou games entering play today. On the other side, the over cashed in six of the Commodores’ last 10 games overall.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Hoops Prediction: OVER 158