Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction: Will Tigers avoid letdown?

The Missouri Tigers are set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Missouri Tigers (-1.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (+1.5); o/u 149.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN

Missouri vs. Arkansas Public Betting: Bettors taking home dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players:

Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC): Ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll, Missouri is on a three-game winning streak, including a significant 110-98 victory over No. 4 Alabama. The Tigers boast a potent offense, averaging 83.7 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally.

Guard Mark Mitchell leads the team with 13.6 points per game, while Caleb Grill contributes significantly, recently recording 25 points and 10 rebounds against Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC): The Razorbacks are aiming to rebound from a 67-60 loss to Auburn. Arkansas averages 75.5 points per game and allows 68.8 points per game. Guard Adou Thiero leads the team with 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Missouri vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

I’m not betting against this Mizzou team right now. Is this a potential letdown spot for the Tigers, who are coming off the big win over Alabama? Yes, but it’s not as if Mizzou was ranked high entering the season. This is the same program that didn’t win a conference game last season. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and are 8-2 against the number over that span. They’re playing outstanding basketball right now.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Hoops Prediction: MISSOURI TIGERS -1.5