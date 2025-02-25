Mississippi State vs. Alabama Prediction: Will Crimson Tide cover 8.5?

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 12-2 SEC) are set to host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM CT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mississippi State vs. Alabama matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+8.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-8.5); o/u 170.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Alabama Crimson Tide: Alabama is aiming to solidify its position in the SEC. They also want to improve their seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Despite recent losses to Auburn and Missouri, the Crimson Tide remain a formidable force. They are currently projected as a No. 4 seed.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: The Bulldogs are concluding a challenging stretch, having faced numerous ranked opponents. A victory against Alabama would enhance their tournament resume and potentially improve their seeding.

Previous Meeting:

Earlier this season, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 90-75. The Crimson Tide showcased their offensive prowess by hitting 15 of 31 three-point attempts.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

I’m laying it. Alabama’s success from beyond the arc has been a significant factor in their victories. Replicating their previous performance against Mississippi State is doable. The Bulldogs will need to improve its perimeter defense to limit Alabama’s three-point opportunities. I don’t see them accomplishing the feat in one night.

The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in their last 10 games versus the Bulldogs and are 6-3-1 against the number over that same span. They’re also 8-2 straight up entering play tonight. And they are 6-4 against the number in their last 10 games. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have dropped seven out of their last 10 games ATS.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Hoops Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -8.5