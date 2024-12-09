Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction: Will Hoosiers have hot first half?

Will the Hoosiers come out of the gates strong and cover in the first half in Monday night’s Minnesota vs. Indiana matchup? This Big Ten contest will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+10) at Indiana Hoosiers (-10); o/u 139.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 9, 2024

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Minnesota vs. Indiana Public Betting: Bettors Taking the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Minnesota when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Garcia logs double-double in defeat

Dawson Garcia posted 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday’s 90-72 loss to Michigan State. Garcia converted on just 1-of-8 attempts from three as the Golden Gophers dropped their conference opener against the Spartans. The 6-foot-11 senior remains the workhorse behind Minnesota’s gameplan this season, but he has struggled to find help among the rest of the roster. Through 10 starts Garcia is averaging 19 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, one steal and 0.8 blocks on 33.9 minutes per game, but he has struggled at times when faced with the full attention of the opposing team.

Reneau dominant in rout of Sam Houston

Malik Reneau logged 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday’s 97-71 victory over Sam Houston. Reneau notched his first double-double of the 2024-25 season, closing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals during Tuesday’s rout of the Bearkats. The 6-foot-9 junior continues to hold down the starting power forward spot in his third season with the Hoosiers, averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals on 27.4 minutes per game (eight starts). Reneau’s consistency is slightly thrown off by the presence of another dominant big, Oumar Ballo, on the team, but he has been incredibly effective thus far.

Minnesota vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Indiana

Indiana is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

Indiana is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Take Indiana in the first half. The Hoosiers are averaging 38.9 points in the first half of games this season, which ranks a respectable 51st in the nation. That said, over their last three games, that average is up to 41.7 PPG in the first half. While they’ve allowed an average of 35 points per game in the first half of contests this season, that number is down to 31.7 over their last three matchups.

On the other side, Minnesota is going the other way. The Golden Gophers only allow 29.2 points per game in the first half, which is 28th in the nation. However, they allowed 42 points in the first half of their 90-72 loss to Michigan State over the weekend. Over their last three games, that first half PPG allowed number is up to 31.7. This isn’t a team that scores much in the first half, either, as the Golden Gophers average just 28.7 PPG in the first half.

Minnesota vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: Indiana Hoosiers -5.5 (-116)