Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Will Wolverines pull off upset at Kohl Center?

No. 11 Wisconsin opens its Big Ten schedule on Tuesday night against the visiting Wolverines. Will the Badgers cover as a 3.5-point home favorite? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup? Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan Wolverines (+3.5) at Wisconsin Badgers (-3.5); o/u 150.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Public Betting: Bettors Backing Badgers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Goldin has season-high 18 points vs. Xavier

Vladislav Goldin accumulated 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes during Wednesday’s 78-53 win over Xavier. Goldin has started to find his rhythm again, converting on 7-of-9 attempts from the field, closing with 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks against the Musketeers. The 7-foot-1 senior has started in all seven games this season, averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on 22.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

Hunter not listed on Wisconsin’s injury report

Camren Hunter (illness) isn’t listed on Wisconsin’s injury report ahead of its clash with Chicago State. The guard will be available should the Badgers need him against Chicago State. Hunter has played just one minute this season as he’s dealt with a nagging illness and has yet to work his way into head coach Greg Gard’s rotation.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Michigan’s last 7 games on the road

Michigan is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games when playing Wisconsin

Wisconsin is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Wisconsin’s last 7 games at home

Michigan vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Give me Michigan. The Wolverines have won back-to-back games versus the Badgers, albeit with both games being in Ann Arbor. That said, the Wolverines are 5-1 against opponents over .500 and the metrics suggest this matchup is even. Wisconsin has a 13.9 efficiency rating according to ESPN BPI, while Michigan is right behind the Badgers at 13.5. But here’s the key: The Wolverines have a 7.7 defensive rating, while the Badgers are at 5.2. Give me the stronger defensive team.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: Michigan Wolverines +3.5