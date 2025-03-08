Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction: Can MSU cover 7 straight?

Number 17 Michigan heads to East Lansing to face #8 Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS. Can Michigan State cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction.

The Michigan Wolverines are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-17 ATS this season.

The Michigan State Spartans are 25-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-9-1 ATS this season.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Matchup & Betting Odds

779 Michigan Wolverines (+6.5) at 780 Michigan State Spartans (-6.5); o/u 146.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines forward Sam Walters is questionable for Sunday’s game with a back injury. The 6’10” sophomore is averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 12.7 minutes per contest this season.

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin posted a double-double in his team’s 71-65 loss to Maryland on Wednesday. In 36 minutes, the 7-footer from Nalchick, Russia recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 made free throws. Goldin is leading the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game this year.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans guard Jase Richardson was terrific in his team’s 91-84 win over Iowa on Thursday night. The freshman from Denver put up 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 33 minutes. Richardson shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 2 of 6 from long distance in the victory.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins also played well against the Hawkeyes on Thursday. The senior from Farmington, MI logged 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and 3 made three-pointers across 32 minutes of game action. Akins is Michigan State’s leading scorer this season with 13.0 points per game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Michigan is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The over is 16-14 in Michigan’s games this season.

The under is 20-10 in Michigan State’s games this season.

Michigan State is 50-52 ATS after a win since the start of the 2020 season.

Michigan vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

I like this spot for Michigan. The Wolverines have a chance to earn a top-10 win over Michigan State. The Spartans already have the Big Ten regular season title locked up. These two teams already played each other on February 21st in Ann Arbor. Michigan State won that contest 75-62. That result may have been a bit fluky as Michigan shot just 5 of 21 on three-pointers (23.8%) and 11 of 18 on free throws (61.1%). Those figures are well below the Wolverines shooting averages of 34.3% on threes and 71.7% on free throws. I think those shooting numbers normalize and Michigan scores enough to cover against Michigan State on Sunday. I’m taking the Wolverines +6.5 at Bovada.lv.

Michigan vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES +6.5