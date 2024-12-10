Michigan vs. Arkansas Prediction: Will Wolverines stay hot at the betting window?

The Jimmy V Classic presented by Corona continues with Tuesday night’s Michigan vs. Arkansas matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the Wolverines laying four and the total sitting at 146 points, what’s the best play on the board tonight at Madison Square Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan Wolverines (-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (+4); o/u 146

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Michigan vs. Arkansas Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points with Hogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wolf logs double-double in win

Danny Wolf contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday’s 85-83 victory over Iowa. Wolf continues to dominate for the Wolverines after transferring over from Yale, logging his fourth double-double of the season against the Hawkeyes on Saturday. The 7-foot junior has started in all nine games this season, averaging 12.1 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks on 27.2 minutes per game. Wolf will look to stay on track during Tuesday’s game against the Razorbacks.

Thiero bounces back with 26 points

Adou Thiero accumulated 26 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday’s 75-60 victory over UTSA. Thiero was held in check against Miami earlier in the week but bounced back here to match his season-best scoring total, which was set just two games earlier against Illinois. Saturday was also the first double-double of the season for the Kentucky transfer, who is averaging career highs in both scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg). He draws a tough matchup against Michigan on Tuesday, a team featuring a pair of seven-footers in the starting lineup who defend the paint well.

Michigan vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

Take Michigan. I don’t know why bettors are grabbing the points with an Arkansas team that is just 2-6-1 against the number this season, but I’ll gladly lay only four with Michigan. The Wolverines are 8-1 straight up and 6-3 against the spread. Granted, they had a close call against Iowa in an 85-83 victory but I think we’ll get a focused Wolverines squad tonight. I think their defense rebounds tonight and suffocates an Arkansas offense that has been on a roll of late.

Michigan vs. Arkansas College Hoops Prediction: Michigan Wolverines -4