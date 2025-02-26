Michigan State vs. Maryland Prediction: Total set too high in College Park?

The Michigan State Spartans are set to face the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, at 6:30 PM ET at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. With the Terps laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 149.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Michigan State vs. Maryland matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan State Spartans (+3.5) at Maryland (-3.5); o/u 149.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Maryland Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Statistics:

Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten): The Spartans are on a three-game winning streak, including a notable 75-62 victory over their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. They are ranked 10th in KenPom’s current rankings, with an adjusted offensive efficiency of 23rd and a defensive efficiency of 12th. Offensively, they average 79 points per game, shooting 47% from the field. They are particularly strong from the free-throw line, ranking 6th nationally at 79.9%. Defensively, they allow 67.2 points per game and are exceptional at defending the three-point line. They hold opponents to 29% shooting from beyond the arc, which ranks 8th nationally.

Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten): The Terrapins have won eight of their last nine games, including a decisive 88-71 victory over USC. They are ranked 15th in KenPom’s current rankings, with an adjusted offensive efficiency of 16th and a defensive efficiency of 21st. Maryland boasts a potent offense, averaging 83.7 points per game, which ranks 9th nationally. They are 5th in the nation in field goals made per game. Their defense allows 67.3 points per game, and they have a rebounding margin of +5.6. They average 34.7 rebounds per game.

Michigan State vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Take the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 7-3. The under has also cashed in eight out of Michigan State’s last 10 games, which includes a four-game under streak.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Hoops Prediction: UNDER 150.5