Michigan State vs. Iowa Prediction: Will Hawkeyes cover as a home dog?

The Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Michigan State at Iowa?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan State Spartans (-6.5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (+6.5); o/u 151.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Marquette vs. UConn Public Betting: Bettors Love Sparty

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan State Outlook

The Spartans are riding a five-game winning streak and currently lead the Big Ten standings. They have been dominant on the boards, leading the conference with a +9.6 rebound margin per game. Senior guard Jaden Akins tops the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game. Freshman guard Jace Richardson, son of former MSU All-American Jason Richardson, has been a significant contributor since joining the starting lineup seven games ago, averaging 16 points in that span.

Iowa Outlook

The Hawkeyes have struggled against ranked opponents, dropping their last six such games. They are coming off two of their lowest-scoring games this season, with losses to Illinois (81-61) and Northwestern (68-57). Senior forward Payton Sandfort has been a bright spot, averaging 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He leads the Big Ten in three-pointers made this season with 71 and is approaching second place on Iowa’s career list.

Key Matchups

Rebounding Battle: Michigan State’s dominance on the boards contrasts with Iowa’s struggles, as the Hawkeyes rank last in the Big Ten with a -4.93 rebound margin per game.

Perimeter Shooting: While Michigan State has struggled from beyond the arc, ranking 341st nationally in three-point percentage at 29.7%, their defense has been stellar, holding opponents to 28.1% from three-point range, which ranks fourth nationally.

Michigan State vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

Michigan State’s recent form and dominance in rebounding give them a significant advantage. Iowa’s recent offensive struggles and challenges against ranked teams suggest they may have difficulty keeping pace. Expect the Spartans to control the boards and dictate the game’s tempo. That said, I still like the Hawkeyes, who are +6.5 at Bovada.lv.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Hoops Prediction: IOWA HAWKEYES +6.5