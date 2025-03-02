Memphis vs. UAB Prediction: Will Tigers earn another win vs. Blazers?

The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) are set to face the UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. With the Tigers only laying 1 point and the total sitting at 161.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s Memphis vs. UAB matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Tigers (-1) at UAB Blazers (+1); o/u 161.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. UAB Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tigers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Memphis Tigers: Under the guidance of head coach Penny Hardaway, the Tigers lead the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a 13-2 conference record. They average 79.8 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 6.9 points.

UAB Blazers: The Blazers, trailing Memphis by one game in the AAC standings, have a 12-3 conference record. They have the opportunity to share the conference title with a win in this high-stakes rematch.

Previous Meeting:

In their earlier matchup this season, Memphis secured a decisive 100-77 victory over UAB. The Blazers will be aiming to avenge that loss on their home court.

Key Players to Watch:

Memphis: PJ Haggerty has been instrumental in the Tigers’ success this season.

UAB: Forward Yaxel Lendeborg is a standout player for the Blazers, known for his defensive prowess and scoring ability.

Game Significance:

This matchup carries significant implications for the AAC standings. A Memphis victory would solidify their lead and bring them closer to securing the regular-season title. Conversely, a UAB win would create a tie at the top, intensifying the race as the season nears its conclusion.

Memphis vs. UAB CBB Prediction:

Give me Memphis. In the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, the Tigers are 8-2. They’ve also covered the spread in eight out of their last 10 games against the Blazers, although that doesn’t matter as much with the line being only 1 point today. Nonetheless, Memphis secured a 100-77 victory over UAB when these two teams met in late January of this season. At 9-1 straight up over their last 10 games, I like the Tigers to also emerge victorious today.

Memphis vs. UAB Hoops Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -1