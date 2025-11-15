Maryland vs. Marquette Matchup Preview and Picks

Last Updated on November 14, 2025 11:55 pm by Alex Becker

MILWAUKEE — Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum, the Maryland Terrapins travel to Milwaukee to face the Marquette Golden Eagles in a marquee non-conference matchup at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock. Check out our Maryland vs. Marquette prediction below.

The latest Maryland vs. Marquette odds list Maryland +7.5 (-115) with Marquette -7.5 (-105), a moneyline of Maryland +250 vs. Marquette -300, and a total of 148.5 (Over -115 / Under -105). Winning bets start with winning information — and our Maryland vs. Marquette prediction delivers exactly that!

How to Watch Maryland vs. Marquette

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Venue: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

Maryland vs. Marquette Odds — November 15

Spread

Maryland +7.5 (-115) / Marquette -7.5 (-105)

Total (O/U)

148.5 Over (-115) / Under (-105)

Moneyline

Maryland +250 / Marquette -300

Maryland vs. Marquette — Matchup Breakdown

Maryland: The Terrapins lean on physical defense, rebounding, and patient half-court execution. Maryland’s best offense comes from forcing mismatches via ball screens and attacking downhill to generate high-quality shots at the rim and trips to the foul line. Saturday’s challenge is about pace control — they must slow Marquette’s transition game, limit turnovers, and rely on their length to contest perimeter shots without fouling. If the Terps keep Marquette in a grind-it-out game, the Maryland vs. Marquette line presents clear underdog value.

Marquette: Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles thrive on spacing, shooting, and creating chaos with rim attacks and kick-outs. Marquette tries to score through quick-hitting actions, early-clock threes, and intelligent off-ball cutting that punishes over-helping defenses. Their clearest key to victory is tempo — if Marquette speeds the game up, forces Maryland into committing turnovers, and gets quality paint and perimeter looks, the Maryland vs. Marquette spread tilts strongly toward the home favorite.

What to Watch For

Turnover battle: Marquette (52nd in turnovers forced per game) pressures ball handlers relentlessly on the perimeter; Maryland (225th in turnovers committed per game) must stay composed and avoid live-ball giveaways.

Marquette (52nd in turnovers forced per game) pressures ball handlers relentlessly on the perimeter; Maryland (225th in turnovers committed per game) must stay composed and avoid live-ball giveaways. Pace contrast: The Terrapins (231st in pace) want a slower half-court environment; Marquette (101st in pace) wants to run, drive to the hoop, and shoot early threes.

The Terrapins (231st in pace) want a slower half-court environment; Marquette (101st in pace) wants to run, drive to the hoop, and shoot early threes. Paint scoring: Maryland (298th in points from 2-pointers per game) needs interior efficiency to keep up with Marquette’s (140th in points from 3-pointers per game) perimeter output.

Public Betting Snapshot

Early tickets favor the home side, with roughly 60% of the spread bets landing on Marquette and 58% of the money on the Golden Eagles. Marquette traditionally attracts strong home action, but late sharp movement often hits Maryland in slower-paced, low-total matchups. For real-time movement, check the College Basketball public betting chart.

Maryland vs. Marquette Prediction

Maryland’s ability to slow games and defend physically keeps them in a wide range of matchups, but Marquette’s ball movement, pressure defense, and home-court shooting edge tilt the matchup toward the Golden Eagles. A few trends support the favorite: Marquette is 10-9-1 ATS at home and 15-14-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. Maryland is 4-6 ATS as the road team and 7-10 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Pick: Marquette -7.5. Lean Over 143.5 if Marquette succeeds in getting quality shots and forcing pace.

