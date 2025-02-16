Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Total set too high?

The Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) are set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC) tonight at 8:00 PM ET at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Louisville vs. Notre Dame matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Louisville Cardinals (-6.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+6.5); o/u 145

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Public Betting: Bettors with Cardinals

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Louisville when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Louisville: The Cardinals have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a dominant 91-66 victory over NC State on Wednesday. Under first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, Louisville is aiming for its first 20-win season since 2019-20.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are coming off a thrilling 97-94 double-overtime win against Boston College, snapping a three-game losing streak. Freshman guard Markus Burton led the team with 32 points in that game and has been averaging 21.3 points per game since returning from a knee injury in January.

Key Players:

Louisville: Chucky Hepburn: Averaging 15.0 points and 6.2 assists per game, Hepburn has been instrumental in Louisville’s success, particularly on the road, where he averages 16.4 points per game.

Notre Dame: Markus Burton: Leading the team with consistent high-scoring performances, Burton’s recent 32-point game highlights his offensive prowess.



Historical Context: Louisville leads the all-time series against Notre Dame 26-19. However, the Fighting Irish have an 11-6 advantage when playing at home in South Bend. Notably, Notre Dame has won the last four meetings between the two teams, with Louisville’s last victory occurring on February 23, 2021.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame CBB Prediction:

A win for Louisville would secure their first 20-win season since 2019-20 and strengthen their position in the ACC standings. For Notre Dame, a victory would build on their recent momentum and improve their conference record.

I like the under in tonight’s game. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 8-2. The under is on a three-game winning streak in this series and has also cashed in seven out of Notre Dame’s 10 games.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Hoops Prediction: UNDER 145.5