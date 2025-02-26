Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Will Wildcats cover as road Favorite?

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. It will also be streamed on ESPN+. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Kentucky vs. Oklahoma matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kentucky Wildcats (-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (+3); o/u 162.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Wildcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance:

Kentucky Wildcats: Holding an 18-9 overall record and a 7-7 mark in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play, the Wildcats are aiming to rebound from a recent 96-83 loss to Alabama.

Oklahoma Sooners: With a 17-10 overall record and a 4-10 record in SEC play, the Sooners are striving to improve their conference standing.

Kentucky: Guards Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are probable for the upcoming game. They returned to modified practices following wrist and shoulder injuries, respectively. Their return is significant. Kentucky has struggled on the road, securing only two wins in true road games this season. They have not secured any wins without Robinson.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are relatively healthy, with redshirt senior Duke Miles expected to play despite a recent dental injury.

Key Matchups and Factors:

Rebounding: Kentucky’s dominance on the boards will be crucial against Oklahoma’s defense.

Turnovers: The Wildcats need to minimize turnovers to prevent the Sooners from capitalizing on fast-break opportunities.

Interior Play: Oklahoma has struggled with interior defense, which Kentucky can exploit with their strong inside game.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the ‘Cats. Kentucky has won four out of its last five games overall at the betting window. The Wildcats did fail to cover as a 12-point road underdog against Alabama in their last matchup, but they failed to cover by a single point. On the other side, the Sooners have lost five out of their last six games straight up. They have also lost five out of their last six games at the betting window.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Hoops Prediction: KENTUCKY WILDCATS -3