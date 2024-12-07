Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Can Kentucky cover in Seattle?

Number 4 Kentucky and #7 Gonzaga both head to Seattle to face each other on Saturday. The game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can Gonzaga cover the 5.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-2 ATS this season.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Matchup & Betting Odds

735 Kentucky Wildcats (+5.5) vs. 736 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-5.5); o/u 166.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN2

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Otega Oweh was exceptional in his team’s 70-66 loss to Clemson on Tuesday. In that game, the Oklahoma transfer racked up 17 points, 7 rebounds, and a steal. He shot 5 of 13 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Kentucky guard Lamont Butler also played well on Tuesday. The former San Diego State Aztec recorded 16 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. Butler is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game this season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg was electric off the bench in his club’s 90-65 win over Davidson last Friday. In 23 minutes, the 6’10” senior poured in 24 points, nabbed 8 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and swiped 2 steals. Gregg shot 8 of 10 from the field and 7 of 7 from the foul line in the victory.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike posted a double-double in his team’s win over Davidson last week. The Wyoming transfer rang up 18 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist. Ike leads the team in scoring this season with 13.8 points per game.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 0-2 ATS in their last 2 games against Gonzaga.

The Wildcats are 4-8 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2022 season.

Gonzaga is 13-11 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Gonzaga is 19-12 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2020 season.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

This game will be played in Seattle, which is a 4+ hour drive from Gonzaga’s campus in Spokane. Some numbers indicate that might not make things that much easier for Kentucky. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Wildcats are 6-14 ATS in neutral-site games and 14-15 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage. Kentucky played Clemson on Tuesday of this week, while Gonzaga last played on Friday, November 29th. That means Gonzaga will have 4 extra days of rest heading into this game. The travel will also obviously be much shorter for the Bulldogs than it will be for the Wildcats.

I also think that Gonzaga is simply the better team. The Zags are ranked 4th in adjusted efficiency margin according to Kenpom.com. The Wildcats are ranked 11th in that same metric. Gonzaga ranks 2nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency this season, while Kentucky ranks 13th. Perhaps most importantly, the Zags are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games, while Kentucky is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 contests. Gonzaga has won outright and covered the number the last two times they’ve played Kentucky. I think the Bulldogs do it again here. I’m laying the points with the Zags in Seattle on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction: GONZAGA BULLDOGS -5.5