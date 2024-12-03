Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAB Articles

    Kentucky vs. Clemson Prediction: Will Wildcats remain unbeaten?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Kentucky vs. Clemson

    Will No. 4 Kentucky remain unbeaten on the new season when they take on Clemson in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge on Tuesday night? Or will the Wildcats fall in this Kentucky vs. Clemson matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kentucky Wildcats (-1) at Clemson Tigers (+1); o/u 156

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

    Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

    Kentucky vs. Clemson Public Betting: Bettors all over Wildcats

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oweh finishes with 18 points for UK

    Otega Oweh finished Tuesday’s 87-68 win over Western Kentucky with 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 32 minutes. The Wildcats sport a diverse, talented and deep roster, but through six games, Oweh is leading the team in scoring at 16.5 ppg while shooting 56.5 percent from the field as the team’s primary shooting guard. The Oklahoma transfer has fit in well right out of the gates, increasing last year’s scoring average by more than five points.

    Hunter scores team-high 16 points in win

    Chase Hunter amassed 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday’s 86-58 win over Florida A&M. Clemson offered a balanced attack in this win over Florida A&M, as four of the starters scored between 12 and 16 points en route to a 28-point victory. This was Hunter’s fifth game with at least 15 points in eight appearances, so he’s been very consistent as an offensive weapon for the Tigers.

    Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on the road

    Kentucky is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

    Clemson is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Kentucky vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

    Take Clemson. This is Kentucky’s first road trip of the season and Clemson will be ready to defend its home court. The Tigers return several key pieces from a group that made it all the way to an Elite Eight a year ago. They’re also fresh off a championship in Dayton Beach as part of Feast Week and there should be plenty of energy at Littlejohn Coliseum tonight.

    Overall, this is pretty even matchup metrics-wise, with Kentucky having the biggest advantage on the offensive end. That said, I’ll back Hunter, who consistently made big shots last March and is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. Essentially, I’m backing the home team while simultaneously fading the public.

    Kentucky vs. Clemson College Hoops Prediction: Clemson Tigers +1

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com