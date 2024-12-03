Kentucky vs. Clemson Prediction: Will Wildcats remain unbeaten?

Will No. 4 Kentucky remain unbeaten on the new season when they take on Clemson in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge on Tuesday night? Or will the Wildcats fall in this Kentucky vs. Clemson matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kentucky Wildcats (-1) at Clemson Tigers (+1); o/u 156

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

Kentucky vs. Clemson Public Betting: Bettors all over Wildcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oweh finishes with 18 points for UK

Otega Oweh finished Tuesday’s 87-68 win over Western Kentucky with 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds in 32 minutes. The Wildcats sport a diverse, talented and deep roster, but through six games, Oweh is leading the team in scoring at 16.5 ppg while shooting 56.5 percent from the field as the team’s primary shooting guard. The Oklahoma transfer has fit in well right out of the gates, increasing last year’s scoring average by more than five points.

Hunter scores team-high 16 points in win

Chase Hunter amassed 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday’s 86-58 win over Florida A&M. Clemson offered a balanced attack in this win over Florida A&M, as four of the starters scored between 12 and 16 points en route to a 28-point victory. This was Hunter’s fifth game with at least 15 points in eight appearances, so he’s been very consistent as an offensive weapon for the Tigers.

Kentucky vs. Clemson CBB Betting Trends

Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on the road

Kentucky is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

Clemson is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kentucky vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

Take Clemson. This is Kentucky’s first road trip of the season and Clemson will be ready to defend its home court. The Tigers return several key pieces from a group that made it all the way to an Elite Eight a year ago. They’re also fresh off a championship in Dayton Beach as part of Feast Week and there should be plenty of energy at Littlejohn Coliseum tonight.

Overall, this is pretty even matchup metrics-wise, with Kentucky having the biggest advantage on the offensive end. That said, I’ll back Hunter, who consistently made big shots last March and is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. Essentially, I’m backing the home team while simultaneously fading the public.

Kentucky vs. Clemson College Hoops Prediction: Clemson Tigers +1