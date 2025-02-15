Kansas vs. Utah Prediction: Can Utah cover as home dogs in SLC?

Number 17 Kansas heads to Salt Lake City to face unranked Utah on Saturday night. The game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Utah cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Utah prediction.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 17-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

The Utah Utes are 13-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

Kansas vs. Utah Matchup & Betting Odds

811 Kansas Jayhawks (-6.5) at 812 Utah Utes (+6.5); o/u 145.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Utah Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson was excellent in his team’s 71-59 win over Colorado on Tuesday night. The 7’2” senior recorded 19 points, 9 rebounds, and a blocked shot in 28 minutes of game action. Dickinson shot 8 of 11 from the field in the victory.

Kansas guard Zeke Mayo stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Tuesday. The senior from Lawrence, KS logged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 3 made three-pointers in 33 minutes of playing time. Mayo is second on the team in scoring this season with 15.0 points per game.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utes guard Gabe Madsen went off in his team’s 85-75 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday night. In that contest, the senior from Rochester, MN registered 28 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a blocked shot in 32 minutes. Madsen shot 10 of 26 from the field and 8 of 22 from long distance in the defeat.

Utah center Lawson Lovering also played well in his club’s game on Tuesday. The 7’1” senior accumulated 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and a blocked shot across 27 minutes. Lovering is third on the team in scoring with 8.9 points per game on the campaign.

Kansas vs. Utah CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

The Jayhawks are 5-11 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Utah is 9-6 ATS as the home team this season.

Utah is 35-32-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2003 season.

Kansas vs. Utah CBB Prediction:

This is a tenuous spot for Kansas. The Jayhawks have lost outright on their last 3 Saturday games. They lost 92-86 at home to Houston on January 25th, they lost on the road at Baylor 81-70 on February 1st, and they dropped a game at Kansas State 81-73 last Saturday, February 8th. Additionally, Kansas has alternated outright wins and outright losses over their past 7 games. If the pattern holds, the Jayhawks are due for a loss here.

Utah should have a considerable homecourt advantage on Saturday night. This game will be at 8:00 PM local time at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The crowd should be in full throat for most of the game. The arena has an elevation of approximately 4,780 feet above sea level. That could make things tough for Kansas in the second half if the game is tight.

Utah is 149-107-9 ATS as the home team since 2008. That mark ranks in the top 15 in the country over that span, and the elevation is likely a big reason why. It might not be easy or pretty, but I’m taking Utah and the points at home in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Kansas vs. Utah CBB Prediction: UTAH UTES +6.5