Kansas vs. Houston Prediction: Will Cougars cover 9.5?

The Kansas Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) will face the No. 4 Houston Cougars (25-4, 17-1 Big 12) on March 3, 2025, at the Fertitta Center in Houston. With the Cougars laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 132.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Kansas vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas Jayhawks (+9.5) at Houston Cougars (-9.5); o/u 132.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 3, 2025

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors leaning with Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Overview:

The Jayhawks are coming off a 78-73 loss to No. 10 Texas Tech. They were favored by three points but couldn’t secure the win.

They have struggled with consistency this season, particularly in shooting from beyond the arc.

Houston Cougars Overview:

The Cougars have been on a remarkable run, winning 21 of their last 22 games. They have also clinched the Big 12 regular-season title for the second consecutive season.

They recently defeated Cincinnati 73-64, with L.J. Cryer leading the team with 20 points.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

In their previous meeting this season, Houston secured a 92-86 double-overtime victory over Kansas.

Kansas vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the Cougars, who are laying 9.5 points at Bovada. The Cougars have won nine out of their last 10 games overall. They are also 4-2 against the spread in their last six games overall. On the other side, the Jayhawks have dropped seven out of their last 10 games at the betting window.

Kansas vs. Houston Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -9.5