Kansas vs. Duke Prediction: Can Jayhawks stay undefeated?

Number 1 Kansas and #11 Duke both head to Las Vegas to face each other on Tuesday night. The game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Duke cover the 3.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Duke prediction.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 5-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Duke Blue Devils are 4-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-1 ATS this season.

Kansas vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Kansas Jayhawks (+3.5) vs. 628 Duke Blue Devils (-3.5); o/u 149.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson posted a double-double in his team’s 84-66 win over UNC-Wilmington last Tuesday. In that game, the Michigan transfer logged 15 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a blocked shot. Dickinson shot 7 of 11 from the field in the victory.

Kansas senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. also played well in his team’s win last week. The 6’2” Columbia, MO native recorded 17 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. He converted 6 of 10 shots from the floor and sunk 2 of 6 three-point tries in the win.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg flashed some potential in his team’s 69-55 win over Arizona on Friday night. In that contest, the 6’9” freshman from Newport, ME registered 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and 2 blocked shots. Flagg is averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.

Duke guard Kon Knueppel was key in his team’s road win over the Wildcats on Friday. The 6’7” freshman from Milwaukee, WI accumulated 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 of 6 from distance in the victory.

Kansas vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Jayhawks are 3-6 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season.

Duke is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Duke is 5-3 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season.

Kansas vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Kansas might be ranked #1 in the nation, but Duke might be the best team in the country. The Blue Devils’ top two scorers are freshman guards Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. On top of that, Duke has sophomore guard Caleb Foster and junior guard Tyrese Proctor both averaging over 9 points per game. Duke’s offense was always going to be superb, especially with the star power they brought in this past offseason. But their defense is the Blue Devils’ true strength this season.

Duke is 8th in the nation in opponent points per game (57.4) this year. What’s more, the Blue Devils are 1st in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. Duke is also 7th in opponent shooting percentage (34.7%), 7th in opponent effective field goal percentage (40.1%), and 10th in opponent true shooting percentage (88.3%) this year. I think the Blue Devils will be able to put the clamps on the Jayhawks on Tuesday, which is why I’m laying the points with Duke in this contest.

Kansas vs. Duke CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -3.5