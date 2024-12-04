Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAB Articles

    Kansas vs. Creighton Prediction: Will Jayhawks remain unbeaten?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Kansas vs. Creighton

    No. 1 Kansas is only a 4-point favorite versus Creighton in the Big 12-Big East Battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will the Jayhawks protect their top-ranking with a win and a cover? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Kansas vs. Creighton matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas Jayhawks (-4) at Creighton (+4); o/u 152.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

    CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

    Kansas vs. Creighton Public Betting: Bettors Love KU

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    KU playing first true road game

    No. 1 Kansas plays Creighton after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-51 victory over the Furman Paladins.  The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 45.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.4.

    Dickinson is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Jayhawks.

    Kalkbrenner a game-time decision for tonight

    Ryan Kalkbrenner (lower body) is a game-time decision for Creighton’s game Wednesday against Kansas, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Approximately half a week between games may not be enough for Kalkbrenner to recover before Creighton and Kansas’ matchup against each other. Without him available during the Bluejays’ earlier contest, Fredrick King was their starting center then. He logged 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kansas’s last 5 games on the road

    Kansas is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games on the road

    Creighton is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Creighton’s last 7 games at home

    Kansas vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

    Take Kansas. I backed Clemson last night against Kentucky in a similar situation (unranked home underdog vs. a ranked road favorite), but I won’t be going back to the well.

    The Jayhawks rank behind only Duke, Tennessee, Houston, Auburn and Gonzaga with a 19.9 BPI at ESPN.com. Their offensive rank is 10.1 and the defensive rank is 9.6. In comparison, Creighton’s overall ranking is 13.9, their offensive ranking is 6.9 and their defensive ranking is 7.0. Homecourt doesn’t motivate me to grab the four points based on those rankings.

    Plus, Creighton is off to a rough start ATS. The Bluejays covered once this season: A 79-56 win over Kansas City as a 21-point favorite. Otherwise, they pushed in a 77-73 loss to Texas A&M and failed to cover in all other games, including in an 80-76 win over Notre Dame and a 71-53 loss to San Diego State as a 4.5-point favorite.

    Kansas vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: Kansas Jayhawks -4

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com