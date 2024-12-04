Kansas vs. Creighton Prediction: Will Jayhawks remain unbeaten?

No. 1 Kansas is only a 4-point favorite versus Creighton in the Big 12-Big East Battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will the Jayhawks protect their top-ranking with a win and a cover? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Kansas vs. Creighton matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas Jayhawks (-4) at Creighton (+4); o/u 152.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Kansas vs. Creighton Public Betting: Bettors Love KU

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

KU playing first true road game

No. 1 Kansas plays Creighton after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-51 victory over the Furman Paladins. The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 45.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.4.

Dickinson is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Jayhawks.

Kalkbrenner a game-time decision for tonight

Ryan Kalkbrenner (lower body) is a game-time decision for Creighton’s game Wednesday against Kansas, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Approximately half a week between games may not be enough for Kalkbrenner to recover before Creighton and Kansas’ matchup against each other. Without him available during the Bluejays’ earlier contest, Fredrick King was their starting center then. He logged 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Kansas vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kansas’s last 5 games on the road

Kansas is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games on the road

Creighton is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Creighton’s last 7 games at home

Kansas vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Take Kansas. I backed Clemson last night against Kentucky in a similar situation (unranked home underdog vs. a ranked road favorite), but I won’t be going back to the well.

The Jayhawks rank behind only Duke, Tennessee, Houston, Auburn and Gonzaga with a 19.9 BPI at ESPN.com. Their offensive rank is 10.1 and the defensive rank is 9.6. In comparison, Creighton’s overall ranking is 13.9, their offensive ranking is 6.9 and their defensive ranking is 7.0. Homecourt doesn’t motivate me to grab the four points based on those rankings.

Plus, Creighton is off to a rough start ATS. The Bluejays covered once this season: A 79-56 win over Kansas City as a 21-point favorite. Otherwise, they pushed in a 77-73 loss to Texas A&M and failed to cover in all other games, including in an 80-76 win over Notre Dame and a 71-53 loss to San Diego State as a 4.5-point favorite.

Kansas vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: Kansas Jayhawks -4