Kansas vs. BYU Prediction: Will Cougars cover small number?

The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) are set to face the BYU Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The Cougars are laying 2.5 points, and the total is sitting at 148.5. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kansas vs. BYU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas Jayhawks (+2.5) at BYU Cougars (-2.5); o/u 148.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. BYU Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Jayhawks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. However, this information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Kansas Jayhawks: Kansas enters this matchup following a 74-67 road loss to Utah on February 15, 2025. This defeat marked their second loss in three games. The previous loss was to in-state rival Kansas State. The Jayhawks have alternated wins and losses since January 22, 2025. They are currently ranked No. 23 in the AP poll.

BYU Cougars: BYU is coming off a convincing 80-65 home victory over Kansas State on February 15, 2025. The Cougars have won six of their last eight games, including three on the road. They are also 8-6 in conference play. Their recent form has been strong, and they will look to continue this momentum against Kansas.

Key Players:

Kansas Jayhawks:

Zeke Mayo: Led the team with 15 points in the loss to Utah.

Hunter Dickinson: Contributed 19 points and 9 rebounds in the victory over Colorado.

BYU Cougars:

Richie Saunders: Scored 16 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in the win over Kansas State.

Egor Demin: Averaging 11 points and 5.5 assists per game, Demin is considered a probable lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kansas vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Take BYU. The Cougars are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, winning seven out of their last 10 games straight up. On the other side, the Jayhawks have dropped eight out of their last 10 games at the betting window. This includes dropping six out of their last seven games at the betting window.

Kansas vs. BYU Hoops Prediction: BYU COUGARS -2.5