Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Will Gamecocks cover?

​The National Invitation Tournament (NIT) features a first-round matchup between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Both teams aim to extend their seasons with a victory in this postseason tournament. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (+6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-6); o/u 141

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN2

Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting: Bettors Love Shockers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Gamecocks enter the NIT with a 22-12 record, having finished 14-7 in Conference USA play. They recently fell to Liberty in the CUSA Championship game, with a final score of 79-67. In that matchup, Jacksonville State shot 43.6% from the field and struggled from the free-throw line, converting only 52% of their attempts. Jaron Pierre Jr. led the team with 19 points and four assists in the loss. ​

Offensively, the Gamecocks average 73.9 points per game while allowing 68.6 points against. They also average 38.3 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game. Pierre Jr. has been a standout performer, averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. ​

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets hold a 17-16 record, including an 11-11 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play. In their most recent outing, they lost to Duke 78-70 in the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech led at halftime but conceded 52 points in the second half. Duncan Powell led the team with 24 points and six rebounds in that game. ​

Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with an average of 33.0 points per game in the paint, led by Baye Ndongo, who averages 9.8 points in the paint. The team has been strong at home, boasting a seven-game home winning streak entering this matchup. ​

Key Players

Jacksonville State: Jaron Pierre Jr. leads the team with 21.5 points per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 81.8% from the free-throw line. Mason Nicholson contributes 7.5 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech: Lance Terry averages 14.5 points per game, shooting 42.6% from the field. Baye Ndongo adds 9.1 rebounds per game, including 6.2 defensive rebounds.

Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech CBB Prediction:

This NIT first-round matchup presents an intriguing contest between Jacksonville State’s high-scoring offense and Georgia Tech’s home dominance. The Gamecocks will need a strong performance from Jaron Pierre Jr. to challenge the Yellow Jackets, who aim to leverage their home-court advantage to advance in the tournament.

Ultimately, I believe the Gamecocks will get that strong performance from Pierre Jr. and cover. I’m taking Jacksonville State +6 at Bovada.lv.

Jacksonville State vs. Georgia Tech Hoops Prediction: JACKSONVILLE STATE +6