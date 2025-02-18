Illinois vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Will Illini turn around struggles?

The Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) are set to face the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM CT at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Illinois vs. Wisconsin matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Illinois Fighting Illini (+4) at Wisconsin Badgers (-4); o/u 161

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Badgers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Illinois Fighting Illini: Illinois enters this matchup following a 79-65 loss to Michigan State. In that game, guards Kasparas Jakucionis and Morez Johnson Jr. each scored 17 points. The Illini have demonstrated resilience this season, with a notable 86-80 victory over Wisconsin earlier in the season.

Wisconsin Badgers: Wisconsin is coming off a 94-84 win against Purdue, where guard John Tonje led with 32 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The Badgers have been strong at home, boasting a 13-1 record at the Kohl Center this season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

I’m taking Illinois. I know the Fighting Illini have had their issues of late, but they’re 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games versus the Badgers. They’ve also covered the number in nine out of their last 10 contests against Wisconsin. The Badgers have been outstanding ATS, covering in eight out of their last 10 games at the betting window. Still, I’m grabbing the points tonight.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Hoops Prediction: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI +4