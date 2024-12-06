Close Menu

    Illinois vs. Northwestern Prediction: Which team will earn its first Big Ten win?

    Illinois vs. Northwestern

    Number 19 Illinois heads to Evanston to face unranked Northwestern on Friday night. The game is at 9:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can Northwestern cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Northwestern prediction.

    The Illinois Fighting Illini are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-2 ATS this season.

    The Northwestern Wildcats are 6-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-5-1 ATS this season.

    Illinois vs. Northwestern Matchup & Betting Odds

    893 Illinois Fighting Illini (-3.5) at 894 Northwestern Wildcats (+3.5); o/u 144.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 6, 2024

    Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Illinois vs. Northwestern Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Northwestern when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

    Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic posted a double-double in his team’s 90-77 win over Arkansas on Thanksgiving. The 7-footer from Croatia notched 21 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocked shots. Ivisic leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game this year.

    Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis also played well in his team’s win last Thursday. The freshman from Lithuania racked up 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 made three-pointers. He shot 7 of 13 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line in the victory.

    Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

    Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer had a double-double in his team’s 80-79 loss at Iowa on Tuesday night. The 6’6” senior from Lafayette, IN registered 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. He shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

    Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli was solid in his team’s game against Iowa on Tuesday. The 6’7” junior from Glenview, IL accumulated 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a made three-pointer. Martinelli is second on the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game this season.

    Illinois is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Northwestern.

    The Fighting Illini are 14-16-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2021 season.

    Northwestern is 8-4-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

    Northwestern is 36-28-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2021 season.

    Illinois vs. Northwestern CBB Prediction:

    Northwestern has been a profitable team in several different scenarios over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2022 campaign, the Wildcats are 27-16 ATS in conference games and 15-8-1 ATS after a loss. What’s more, Northwestern is 7-2 ATS as a home underdog and 27-20-3 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the beginning of the 2022 season. Illinois has been playing well of late, but they’ve had some trouble against the number when facing their in-state Big Ten rival. The Fighting Illini are only 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against the Wildcats. The public likes Northwestern in this matchup, and I do too. I’m taking the Wildcats and the points at home in Evanston on Friday night.

    Illinois vs. Northwestern CBB Prediction: NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS +3.5

