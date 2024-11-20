Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Tide hand Illini first loss?

Number 25 Illinois and #8 Alabama both head to Birmingham to face each other on Wednesday night. The game is at 9:00 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can Alabama cover the 8.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Alabama prediction.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 3-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-1 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

Illinois vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

685 Illinois Fighting Illini (+8.5) vs. 686 Alabama Crimson Tide (-8.5); o/u 168.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, AL

TV: SEC Network

Illinois vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic played well in his team’s 66-54 win over Oakland last Wednesday. In that contest, the Croatian 7-footer logged 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. He shot 9 of 14 from the field in the victory.

Illinois forward Ben Humrichous also made an impact in his club’s contest on Wednesday. The 6’9” senior from Tipton, IN recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, and a blocked shot. Humrichous is third on the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game this year.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon provided a spark off the bench in his school’s 87-78 loss to Purdue on Friday. In that game, the freshman from Mobile, AL played 27 minutes and registered a team-high 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. He shot 7 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 4 from long range in the defeat.

Alabama senior guard Mark Sears stuffed the stat sheet in 35 minutes of action on Friday night. The 6’1” Muscle Shoals, AL native accumulated 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Sears leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game on the campaign.

Illinois vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 7-2 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season.

The Fighting Illini are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Alabama is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The over is 28-12-1 in Alabama’s games since the start of last season.

Illinois vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

This game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, making it a neutral-site contest. Birmingham is less than an hour away from Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa, meaning the Tide may have a slight homecourt advantage in this contest. But they will not have the rest advantage. Alabama played at Purdue on Friday night and lost 87-78. Now the Crimson Tide have to turn around and face another undefeated Big Ten team in Illinois on Wednesday.

Illinois last played on Wednesday night, so they’ll have a full week of rest heading into this contest. The Fighting Illini are 5-4-1 ATS with the rest advantage and 5-2-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. What’s more, Illinois is 10-6-2 ATS in non-conference games and 7-5-2 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2023 campaign. It likely won’t be easy, but I like Illinois to cover on the road in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. The Fighting Illini are the pick.

Illinois vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI +8.5