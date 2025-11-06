Illinois State vs Ohio Odds: Best Bet Side Pick for November 6th

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 3:29 pm by Michael Cash

The Ohio Bobcats are favored by -1.5 (-110) over Illinois State when they meet Thursday night at 7PM ET on ESPN+ at the Convocation Center. The total is a big number (161.0) which suggests there won’t be much defense being played this evening. So, if you like watching baskets being made for sure tune into ESPN+.

I agree with all of the above. And in my ISU vs Ohio pick, I’ll tell you exactly why the high total and the short odds make it crystal clear who tonight’s spread winner will be.

Game Info (Date, Time, TV, Venue)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Convocation Center (Athens, OH)

Illinois State vs Ohio Odds — Current

Spread

Ohio -1.5 (-110) / Illinois State +1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U)

161.0 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Moneyline

Ohio -120 / Illinois State EVEN

Illinois State vs Ohio — Matchup Breakdown

Ohio: The Bobcats lean on guard play and control, looking to win the shot-quality battle through early offense and drive-and-kick spacing. At home, their turnover rate could be more consistent, but the glass should be manageable if they keep bodies on Illinois State’s lanes. If Ohio strings together clean possessions and keeps the Redbirds off the stripe, the short number becomes even more attractive.

Illinois State: The Redbirds can flip flap this with pace control and touches. Their best path: longer half-court possessions, work the clock if you have a lead you can protect, inside-out action to create open threes, and limiting second-chance looks. Keep the ball If they win defensive rebounds and keep Ohio out of transition, the Illinois State vs Ohio line tightens to a toss-up late. But that ain’t happenin.

What to Look For

Free throws: Whistles matter in a 1–2 point spread; FT rate could decide it.

Whistles matter in a 1–2 point spread; FT rate could decide it. Turnovers: Clearly nobody really plays defense, turnovers will be the difference.

Clearly nobody really plays defense, turnovers will be the difference. Arc battle: Getting hot beyond the 3PT line could have a huge impact on side and total.

Who is the Public Betting on? – Illinois State vs Ohio University

Current ticket split: Ohio 58% vs Illinois State 42%. Keep tabs on late movement and updated percentages on the College Basketball public betting chart.

Illinois State vs Ohio Prediction

At home with the slightly better shot creation and late-game guard play, Ohio has a narrow edge if they stay + in turnovers. With the number at -1.5, we’ll side with the Bobcats and home field advantage. Pick: Ohio -1.5. Lean Under 161.0 if pace slows and whistles stay moderate. Get a feel for the tempo and check quarter and halftime odds at halftime and look for hedges or smart plays at good value.

