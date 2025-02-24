Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Will Cougars avenge loss to Red Raiders?

The No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) are set to face the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) tonight at 9:00 PM ET at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. This pivotal Big 12 matchup will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Houston vs. Texas Tech matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (+1); o/u 131

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Texas Tech Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Overview:

Record: 23-4 overall, 15-1 in Big 12

Recent Performance: Houston has won 19 of its last 20 games, showcasing a dominant season.

Key Player: Graduate guard L.J. Cryer leads the team with 15 points per game. His experience and clutch performances have been instrumental in Houston’s success.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Overview:

Record: 21-6 overall, 12-4 in Big 12

Recent Performance: Texas Tech is tied for second in the Big 12 standings, aiming to improve its position with a win tonight.

Houston vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

A win secures at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title for the Cougars. That said, Red Raiders edged out the Cougars 82-81 on February 1, ending Houston’s 33-game home winning streak. Houston’s defensive prowess and Texas Tech’s ability to capitalize on turnovers will be crucial in determining tonight’s outcome.

Given Houston’s recent form and motivation to clinch the conference title, they are poised to avenge their earlier loss to Texas Tech. The Cougars also won both of last year’s meetings between these teams and haven’t lost since that February 1 defeat.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -1