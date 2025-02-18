Houston vs. Arizona State Prediction: Is total set too low?

The No. 5 Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) are set to face the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (-11.5) at Arizona State Sun Devils (+11.5); o/u 134

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Arizona State Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Houston Cougars: Houston enters this matchup following a 62-58 road victory over No. 13 Arizona, where guard Milos Uzan led with 19 points and five assists. The Cougars have demonstrated strong performance on the road. They have an 11-game winning streak in Big 12 conference road games, tying the conference record. A win against Arizona State would set a new record for consecutive Big 12 road wins.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Arizona State is coming off a 74-70 home loss to TCU. They were favored by 4.5 points in that game. The Sun Devils have struggled in conference play, holding a 3-11 record in the Big 12.

Houston vs. Arizona State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over has cashed in four out of Houston’s last five games overall. It has been an even stronger play in Arizona State’s recent games, hitting in five straight Sun Devils contests.

Houston vs. Arizona State Hoops Prediction: OVER 134