Houston vs. Alabama Prediction: Which top-10 team will triumph?

Number 6 Houston and #9 Alabama both head to Las Vegas to face each other on Tuesday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET. Can Alabama cover the 4-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Alabama prediction.

The Houston Cougars are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 4-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

Houston vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

657 Houston Cougars (-4) vs. 658 Alabama Crimson Tide (+4); o/u 150.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2024

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Houston vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp was efficient from the field in his team’s 80-44 win over Hofstra on Friday. In that game, the 6’3” junior scored 16 points, collected 2 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and nabbed 2 steals. The Tampa native shot 5 of 6 from the floor and 5 of 5 from long distance in the victory.

Houston forward Joseph Tugler provided a spark off the bench in his club’s game on Friday. The 6’8” sophomore racked up 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and a blocked shot in 17 minutes of game action. Tugler is sixth on the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game this year.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson was the best player on the court in his team’s 100-87 win over Illinois last Wednesday. The North Dakota State transfer put up 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and 4 blocks. Nelson leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game this year.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Wednesday. The 6’4” freshman from Mobile, AL logged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Philon shot 7 of 13 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the victory.

Houston vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-6 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season.

The Cougars are 5-9-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the beginning of last season.

Alabama is 5-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Alabama is 13-10 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of last season.

Houston vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

I like this spot for Alabama. The Crimson Tide will have the rest advantage heading into this contest. Alabama last played on Wednesday in Birmingham, where they beat Illinois 100-87. Houston last played at home on Friday where they throttled Hofstra 80-44. Both teams head to Las Vegas for multiple games this week.

Several numbers point towards the Tide covering this contest. Alabama is 7-6 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season. What’s more, since 2019, the Crimson Tide are 19-18 ATS as an underdog and 40-37-1 ATS in non-conference games. These two teams last played each other in December of 2022. Alabama won that game on the road in Houston 71-65. I like the Tide’s chances to win again or come close to doing so in this neutral-site Las Vegas showdown. Alabama is the pick.

Houston vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +4