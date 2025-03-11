Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Prediction: Will Gaels pull off upset?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary’s Gaels are set to clash in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Championship game on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. This matchup features the conference’s top two seeds. Saint Mary’s holds the No. 1 seed, and Gonzaga the No. 2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs (-3.5) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (+3.5); o/u 137.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Saint Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Season Overview:

Saint Mary’s enters the championship with an impressive 28-4 overall record and a 17-1 mark in WCC play. This record earned them the top seed. Gonzaga, traditionally dominant in the WCC, finished the regular season at 24-8 overall and 14-4 in conference action. This secured them the second seed.

Recent Performance:

In the semifinals, Saint Mary’s showcased their dominance with a 74-59 victory over Pepperdine. They shot 50% from the field and outrebounded their opponent 45-22. Gonzaga advanced by defeating San Francisco 85-76, with standout performances from their backcourt.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

This season, Saint Mary’s has had the upper hand, winning both regular-season meetings against Gonzaga. Their defense has been particularly effective, limiting Gonzaga’s high-powered offense and controlling the tempo of the games.

Key Factors:

Rebounding: Saint Mary’s has been dominant on the boards, notably outrebounding Gonzaga 79-60 across their two meetings this season. Controlling the glass will be crucial for both teams.

Tempo: Saint Mary’s prefers a deliberate pace, focusing on half-court sets and defensive solidity. On the other hand, Gonzaga thrives in transition and high-scoring affairs. The team that dictates the tempo may have the advantage.

Experience: Both teams boast veteran rosters with players experienced in high-stakes games, which should contribute to a tightly contested matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

Despite Gonzaga’s status as a slight favorite, Saint Mary’s consistency, defensive prowess, and success in their previous encounters this season suggest they have the edge. Expect a close game. The Gaels’ ability to control the tempo and dominate the boards may lead them to secure the WCC Championship. If the Gaels don’t win outright, I still like them to cover the 3.5 at Bovada.lv.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Hoops Prediction: SAINT MARY’S GAELS +3.5