Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction: Will over cash in Charlotte?

The ACC tournament continues on Thursday afternoon when the Georgia Tech vs. Duke quarterfinal matchup tips off at 12:00 p.m. ET. Is 22.5 too many points to lay with the top-seeded Blue Devils?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+22.5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (-22.5); o/u 143

12:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15, 10-10 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have shown resilience this season, particularly on the defensive end, ranking 68th in adjusted efficiency. Their offense, however, has been less consistent, averaging 70.9 points per game in conference play, placing them 12th in the ACC. In their recent 66-60 victory over Virginia, Georgia Tech’s defense was pivotal, limiting the Cavaliers to 36.2% shooting.

Offensively, the team is led by Lance Terry, averaging 15 points per game, and Baye Ndongo, contributing 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Ndongo’s recent performance against Virginia was notable, recording 16 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Yellow Jackets have struggled with perimeter shooting, ranking 13th in the ACC at 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Duke Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC): Duke has been a dominant force this season, leading the ACC in both offense and defense. They average 84.4 points per game while holding opponents to 62.7 points. The Blue Devils showcase impressive shooting percentages, hitting 50.5% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.

Freshman standout Cooper Flagg leads the team, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Supporting him are Kon Knueppel (13.7 ppg) and Tyrese Proctor (12 ppg). Duke’s depth and versatility make them a formidable opponent on both ends of the court.

Key Matchups:

Baye Ndongo vs. Duke’s Frontcourt: Ndongo’s presence in the paint will be crucial for Georgia Tech. His ability to score and rebound against Duke’s big men could impact the game’s flow.

Perimeter Shooting: Georgia Tech’s struggles from three-point range contrast with Duke’s proficiency. The Yellow Jackets will need to improve their outside shooting to keep pace.

Turnover Battle: Duke ranks second in the ACC in turnover margin, while Georgia Tech is 13th. Protecting the ball will be essential for the Yellow Jackets to prevent easy transition points for the Blue Devils.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

While Georgia Tech has shown improvement and defensive tenacity, Duke’s balanced attack and depth present significant challenges. The Blue Devils’ efficiency on both ends and their ability to capitalize on turnovers give them a clear advantage. Duke’s offensive firepower and defensive pressure are expected to be too much for Georgia Tech to overcome in this ACC Tournament matchup.

That said, I’m not laying 22.5. Give me the over 143 at Bovada.lv.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Hoops Prediction: OVER 143