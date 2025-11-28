Friday CBB Best Bets Nov. 28: Can UConn win and cover at MSG?

Last Updated on November 28, 2025 12:53 am by Alex Becker

NEW YORK— Black Friday features several major-conference schools squaring off against each other. Only one of those contests, #5 UConn vs. #13 Illinois, has both schools ranked in the top 25. I’ll pick that game and an additional contest for Friday’s CBB Best Bets on November 28, 2025.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

CBB Best Bets for Friday, November 28

CBB Best Bets Nov. 28: Pick #1 — #5 UConn vs. #13 Illinois (12:30 PM ET on FOX)

Current Odds: UConn -2.5 (-110) / Illinois +2.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is clearly the best game of the day as #5 UConn and #13 Illinois face each other on Black Friday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UConn will have the geographical advantage, as its campus is much closer to Madison Square Garden’s than their opponent. The Huskies are also used to playing in MSG, because that’s where the Big East tournament is held every year. It’s also worth noting that UConn played Illinois in the regional final of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies were 8.5-point favorites in that contest and covered easily, winning by a score of 77-52.

The location of the game is one of the many reasons I like UConn in this contest. The recent history between these two teams helps too. Some other numbers bolster the case for the Huskies even further. Since the start of the 2022 season, UConn is 24-10 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 59-33-2 ATS after a win. In that same timeframe, the Huskies are 38-13-2 ATS in non-conference games and 26-7 ATS in neutral-site games. For those reasons, UConn is the pick.

Pick: UCONN HUSKIES -2.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 28: Pick #2 — Texas A&M vs. Florida State (5:00 PM ET on ESPN2)

Current Odds: Texas A&M +1.5 (-110) / Florida State -1.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is an interesting matchup at a neutral-site (Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL) between two teams with first-year head coaches. Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan won the SoCon coach of the year award three straight times as the headman at Samford before coming to College Station. Florida State head coach Luke Loucks is a former NBA assistant for the Warriors and Kings, and hasn’t coached at the collegiate level before this year.

I like A&M in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. Since the start of last season, the Aggies are 6-4-1 ATS as an underdog and 16-10-1 ATS after a win. What’s more, Texas A&M is 12-9-1 ATS in non-conference games and 19-16-3 ATS in regular season games since the start of last year. For those reasons, the Aggies are the pick.

Pick: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +1.5

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.