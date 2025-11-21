Friday CBB Best Bets Nov 21: Can Wisconsin upset BYU?

Last Updated on November 21, 2025 2:28 am by Alex Becker

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Number 23 Wisconsin faces #9 BYU, and #15 Texas Tech faces #1 Purdue in the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas on Friday night. I’ll pick those games for Friday’s CBB Best Bets on November 21, 2025.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

CBB Best Bets for Friday, November 21

CBB Best Bets Nov 21: Pick #1 — #23 Wisconsin vs. #9 BYU (4:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Wisconsin +5.5 (-110) / BYU -5.5 (-111)

Why it makes the card: Friday night’s college basketball slate features just two games between ranked teams. Wisconsin vs. BYU is the first one. This game will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is a 42-minute drive from BYU’s campus in Provo. Whatever homecourt edge that exists will likely belong to the Cougars.

But I like Wisconsin in this matchup. A few numbers will bolster the case for the Badgers. Since the start of last season, Wisconsin is 7-3 ATS as an underdog and 6-3 ATS in neutral-site games. In that same span, the Badgers are 9-8 ATS in non-conference games and 9-4 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage. Despite the venue and BYU’s talent, Wisconsin is the pick.

Pick: Wisconsin +5.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 21: Pick #2 — #15 Texas Tech vs. #1 Purdue (9:30 PM ET)

Current Odds: Texas Tech +7.5 (-110) / Purdue -7.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is the championship game of the Baha Mar Championship tournament that featured Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Memphis, and Purdue. The games are being played in Nassau in the Bahamas. Texas Tech beat Wake Forest 84-83 on Thursday night, and Purdue defeated Memphis 80-71 on Thursday as well. Texas Tech and Purdue will square off for the first time since the NCAA Tournament in 2018. The Red Raiders won that game 78-65.

For this matchup, though? I like Purdue. The Boilermakers are the #1 team in the country with a 5-0 straight-up record and a road win over #11 Alabama on their ledger. A couple of other stats make the case for Purdue covering here. The Boilermakers are 18-14-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-9-1 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2023 season. In that same span, Purdue is 14-8-1 ATS against ranked opponents and 20-14-2 ATS against non-conference opponents. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with the Boilermakers.

Pick: Purdue -7.5

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.