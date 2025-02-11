Florida vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Back Gators on Road?

The No. 3 Florida Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) are set to face the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. Television coverage will be on ESPN2. Will the Gators cover the one-point spread or is there a better bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Mississippi State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (+1); o/u 152.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

TV: ESPN2

Florida vs. Mississippi State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Gators

Key Players to Watch:

Florida: Guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the team with 17.5 points and 4 assists per game. Forward Alex Condon contributes 11 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State: Guard Josh Hubbard averages 17.5 points and 3.1 assists per game. Forward KeShawn Murphy adds 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they vie for positioning in the competitive SEC standings. Florida aims to build on their recent success. Meanwhile, Mississippi State looks to leverage their home-court advantage against a top-tier opponent.

Florida vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

The Gators are coming off a significant 90-81 victory over then-No. 1 Auburn, marking their first road win against a top-ranked team. Sophomore forward Alex Condon was instrumental in the win. He recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State has been strong at home, boasting a 12-1 record at Humphrey Coliseum this season. The Bulldogs are led by guard Josh Hubbard, who averages 17.5 points per game. Forward KeShawn Murphy contributes with 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Give me Florida tonight in Starkville. The Gators have won three out of the previous four meetings between these two teams and six of 10 overall in the series. The Gators also have plenty of momentum coming off the win versus Auburn. Not to mention, they have won five of their last six overall.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Hoops Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -1