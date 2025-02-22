Florida vs. LSU Prediction: Are Gators laying too many points?

The Florida Gators are set to face the LSU Tigers today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Florida vs. LSU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (-9) at LSU Tigers (+9); o/u 153

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. LSU Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3 SEC): The Gators are on a five-game winning streak, recently securing an 85-63 victory over Oklahoma. They are averaging 83.8 points per game, ranking 11th nationally, while allowing 66.4 points per game.

LSU Tigers (14-12, 3-10 SEC): The Tigers recently defeated South Carolina 81-67. They average 76.6 points per game and concede 72.2 points per game.

Key Players:

Florida: Guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the team with 17.2 points and 4.1 assists per game. Forward Alex Condon contributes 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

LSU: Guard Camryn Carter leads with 17.3 points and 2.7 assists per game. Forward Corey Chest adds 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Florida vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

I’m laying the points with Florida. The Gators have won seven out of their last 10 games straight up versus the Tigers. They also covered in seven out of those 10 contests. Florida is also 8-2 straight up over its last 10 games and covered in seven out of its last 10 games as well. The Tigers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back games, but they’ve also dropped seven out of 10.

Florida vs. LSU Hoops Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -9