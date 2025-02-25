Florida vs. Georgia Prediction: Will Gators win seventh straight game?

The Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. With the Gators laying 7 and the total sitting at 149, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Georgia matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (-7) at Georgia Bulldogs (+7); o/u 149

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. Georgia Public Betting: Bettors Love Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Florida Gators: Ranked No. 2 nationally, the Gators are on a six-game winning streak. They are strong contenders for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They have a potent offense, averaging 83.6 points per game, and a solid defense, allowing 66.3 points per game. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the team with 17.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. Forward Alex Condon contributes 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: The Bulldogs have faced challenges in conference play. Currently, they are on a four-game losing streak and have lost 9 of their last 11 games. Despite these struggles, they maintain respectable metrics. They are ranking 45th in KenPom and 41st in the NET. Forward Asa Newell leads Georgia with 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Previous Meeting:

On January 25, 2025, Florida dominated Georgia with an 89-59 victory. The Gators had five players scoring in double figures, showcasing their offensive depth.

Florida vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

This one will be close, but I like Florida. The Gators have won the past 10 meetings between these two teams. Over that span, they’re also 6-4 at the betting window. Over their past 10 games, Florida is 9-1 straight up and 8-2 against the spread. Georgia, on the other hand, has dropped eight of its last 10 and is just 4-6 at the window.

Florida vs. Georgia Hoops Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS -7