Duke vs. Miami Prediction: Will under cash in ACC matchup?

The Duke Blue Devils are set to face the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Duke vs. Miami matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Duke Blue Devils (-22.5) at Miami Hurricanes (+22.5); o/u 151

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Miami Public Betting: Bettors Love Wolverines

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings:

Duke Blue Devils: Holding a 24-3 overall record and a 15-1 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Duke is currently ranked No. 2 nationally. The team is on a four-game winning streak, recently achieving a dominant 110-67 victory over Illinois at Madison Square Garden.

Miami Hurricanes: With a 6-21 overall record and 2-14 in ACC play, Miami has faced significant challenges this season. The team has been adjusting under interim head coach Bill Courtney following the resignation of long-time head coach Jim Larranaga after Christmas.

Key Players:

Duke: Freshman forward Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils, averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Notably, Flagg is the first ACC player in 25 years to accumulate over 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a regular season, achieving these milestones in just 26 games.

Miami: Guard Matthew Cleveland is the Hurricanes’ leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Center Lynn Kidd has also been a consistent contributor, averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Previous Meeting:

In their last encounter on January 14, 2025, Duke secured a decisive 89-54 victory over Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils led from start to finish, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive strength.

Duke vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the under. The over is 7-3 in the Blue Devils’ last 10 games overall, but the under has cashed in four out of the last five meetings between these two teams. The under has also hit in two out of Miami’s last three games.

Duke vs. Miami Hoops Prediction: UNDER 151