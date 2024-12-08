Duke vs. Louisville Prediction: Can Duke win by double-digits?

Number 9 Duke heads to Louisville to face the unranked Cardinals on Sunday. The game is at 6:00 PM ET on the ACC Network. Can Duke cover the 9.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Louisville prediction.

The Duke Blue Devils are 6-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

The Louisville Cardinals are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

Duke vs. Louisville Matchup & Betting Odds

795 Duke Blue Devils (-9.5) at 796 Louisville Cardinals (+9.5); o/u 143.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Louisville when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg was spectacular in his team’s 84-78 win over #2 Auburn on Wednesday. The 6’9” freshman from Maine recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots. Flagg is leading the team in scoring with 16.6 points per game this season.

Duke guard Isaiah Evans provided some hot shooting off the bench in his team’s game on Wednesday. The 6’6” freshman posted 18 points and 1 rebound. Evans shot 6 of 8 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes to help spur his team to victory.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn was solid in his team’s 86-63 loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday. In that contest, the Wisconsin transfer put up 19 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 made three-pointers. Hepburn shot 5 of 10 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line in the loss.

Louisville guard J’Vonne Hadley nearly recorded a double-double in his team’s game on Tuesday. The Colorado transfer registered 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. Hadley is fifth on the team in scoring with 9.8 points per game on the campaign.

Duke vs. Louisville CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 24-15-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

The Blue Devils are 18-14 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season.

Louisville is 10-14-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Louisville is 2-6-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Duke vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Duke is one of the best defensive teams in the country in 2024. The Blue Devils rank 1st in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. Duke is also 13th in points allowed per game and 10th in standard defensive efficiency this season. This is bad news for Louisville because their offense isn’t very good.

The Cardinals are 80th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. What’s more, Louisville ranks 106th in points scored per game and 119th in standard offensive efficiency this season. Duke likely won’t have much trouble scoring with stud freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel both averaging over 12 points per game. I think Louisville will have a tough time cracking the 65-point barrier in this contest. That’s likely going to be an issue because Duke is averaging 81.1 points per game this year. I think the Blue Devils run away with this one. Duke minus the points is the pick.

Duke vs. Louisville CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -9.5