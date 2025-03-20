Creighton vs. Louisville Prediction: Will Cardinals be first team to advance?

The NCAA Tournament’s South Region features a compelling first-round matchup between the No. 8 seed Louisville Cardinals and the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. What’s the smart bet in today’s Creighton vs. Louisville game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Creighton Bluejays (+2.5) vs. Louisville Cardinals (-2.5); o/u 145.5

12:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: CBS

Creighton vs. Louisville Public Betting: Bettors Favoring Cardinals

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Louisville when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Louisville Cardinals

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have experienced a remarkable turnaround this season. After a challenging 2023-24 season, Louisville finished this year with a 27-7 record, including a 20-3 mark in ACC play. Their season culminated in a narrow loss to Duke in the ACC Championship Game.

The Cardinals are led by guard Terrence Edwards Jr., who averages 16.6 points per game, and point guard Chucky Hepburn, a former Wisconsin Badger, who contributes 5.8 assists per game.

Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays, coached by Greg McDermott, posted a 24-10 overall record and a 17-6 record in Big East play. They advanced to the Big East Championship Game but fell to St. John’s.

Creighton’s standout player is center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who leads the team with 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Point guard Steven Ashworth directs the offense, averaging 6.8 assists per game.

Creighton vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Louisville enters the game as a slight favorite at Bovada.lv. The Cardinals’ recent performance, including an 11-game winning streak prior to the ACC title game, demonstrates their strong form. ​

Creighton’s defense will be tested by Louisville’s dynamic backcourt, while Kalkbrenner’s presence in the paint could pose challenges for the Cardinals. The game’s location at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, may provide a quasi-home advantage for Louisville, potentially influencing the game’s dynamics.

The Cardinals have won nine out of their last 10 games entering play today, with their lone loss against Duke in the ACC conference title game. I like them here over the Bluejays.

Creighton vs. Louisville Hoops Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -2.5