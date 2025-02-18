Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction: Are Cyclones laying too many points?

The Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12) are set to host the Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-13 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Colorado vs. Iowa State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (+17.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-17.5); o/u 141

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. Iowa State Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Iowa State Cyclones: The Cyclones are on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Cincinnati 81-70. They boast a strong home record of 13-1 this season. Their offense averages 81.4 points per game, ranking 30th nationally, while their defense allows 67.0 points per game, placing them 49th.

Colorado Buffaloes: Colorado snapped a 13-game conference losing streak with a 76-63 victory over UCF. They have struggled in Big 12 play, holding a 1-13 record. Their offense averages 67.0 points per game, and their defense allows 74.0 points per game.

Recent Matchups:

The Cyclones have defeated the Buffaloes twice this season:

On November 27, Iowa State won 99-71 at the Maui Invitational.

On December 30, they secured a 79-69 victory in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Given Iowa State’s superior record, offensive prowess, and strong home-court advantage, they are heavily favored in this matchup. Colorado’s recent win against UCF may provide a morale boost, but their overall performance this season suggests a challenging game ahead.

Even though the number is high, I’m laying it with the Cyclones. Colorado is just 1-9 straight up over its last nine games, dropping seven out of those 10 at the betting window.

Colorado vs. Iowa State Hoops Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -17.5