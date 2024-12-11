Colgate vs. Kentucky Prediction: Can UK blow out Colgate?

Unranked Colgate heads to Lexington to face #5 Kentucky on Wednesday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can Kentucky cover the 30.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Colgate vs. Kentucky prediction.

The Colgate Raiders are 2-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 8-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

Colgate vs. Kentucky Matchup & Betting Odds

306539 Colgate Raiders (+30.5) at 306540 Kentucky Wildcats (-30.5); o/u 157.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN2

Colgate vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 98% of public bettors are currently backing Colgate when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colgate Raiders Game Notes

Raiders guard Jalen Cox stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s 78-75 loss to Northeastern on Sunday. In that contest, the sophomore from Los Angeles recorded 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Cox shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line in the loss.

Colgate guard Brady Cummins also played well in his team’s game on Sunday. The 6’6” junior from York, ME logged 15 points, 2 rebounds, a steal, and 3 made three-pointers. Cummins leads the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game this year.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward Andrew Carr was terrific in his team’s 90-89 overtime win over Gonzaga on Saturday night. The Wake Forest transfer racked up 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a blocked shot. Carr shot 8 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 5 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson also had a big scoring night in his team’s game on Saturday. The 6’6” BYU transfer registered 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and 2 made three-pointers. Robinson is third on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game this season.

Colgate vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Colgate is 40-29-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2011 season.

The Raiders are 71-55-2 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2011 season.

Kentucky is 50-58 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2018 season.

Kentucky is 73-86-1 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Colgate vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Colgate has quietly been one of the better mid-major programs in college basketball over the past few years. The Raiders’ head coach is Matt Langel, who has held that title since 2011. Langel has won the Patriot League Coach of the Year Award 5 times and has led Colgate to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 5 seasons that it was played. He’s a legitimately good coach that has been running a good program for the past 6 years.

The Raiders are 2-8 straight up and 5-5 against the spread this season. They haven’t lost a game by more than 23 points all year, and they only lost to Syracuse by 2 points on the road as 11.5-point underdogs in mid-November. The line for this game is quite high at 30.5 points, and Kentucky could win this game easily and still fail to cover the spread. I think that’s the most likely outcome here, so I’m taking Colgate and the points on the road in Lexington on Wednesday night.

Colgate vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction: COLGATE RAIDERS +30.5