Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Will over cash?

The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 7-13 Big 12) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-16, 7-13 Big 12) in the first round of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (-6) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (+6); o/u 139

12:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Cowboys

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats enter the tournament as the 13th seed, having concluded the regular season with a 17-14 overall record and a 7-13 mark in conference play. They average 70.5 points per game while allowing 65.3 points, ranking 24th nationally in points allowed. Guard Jizzle James leads the team with 12.9 points and 3.7 assists per game, while forward Dillon Mitchell contributes 9.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys, seeded 12th, finished the regular season with a 15-16 overall record and a 7-13 record in Big 12 play. They average 72.7 points per game but have struggled defensively, allowing 76.2 points per game, which ranks 298th nationally. Forward Abou Ousmane leads Oklahoma State with 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, and guard Arturo Dean adds 7.5 points and a team-high 3.4 assists per game.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction:

Considering Cincinnati’s strong defense and Oklahoma State’s defensive struggles, the Bearcats have the advantage in this matchup. That said, I like the over, which is 139 at Bovada.lv. These two teams met in Stillwater less than a week ago and the two teams combined for 145 points. The Bearcats have also cashed the over in seven out of her last 10 games. On the other side, the over is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Hoops Prediction: OVER 139.5