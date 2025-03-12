Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-13 Big 12) will face the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones (23-8, 13-7 Big 12) in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:30 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (+9) at Iowa State Cyclones (-9); o/u 136

12:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Cyclones

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Team Overviews

Cincinnati advanced to this matchup by defeating Oklahoma State 87-68 in the tournament’s opening round. The Bearcats were led by Day Day Thomas, who scored a season-high 21 points and recorded six steals. Josh Reed added a career-high 19 points, and Dillon Mitchell contributed a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Iowa State, the tournament’s fifth seed, earned a first-round bye. The Cyclones are coming off a 73-57 road victory over Kansas State, concluding their regular season with a 13-7 conference record.

The two teams met earlier this season on February 15, with Iowa State securing an 81-70 victory at home. The game was tied at 39 at halftime, but the Cyclones dominated the second half, outrebounding the Bearcats 23-9 and converting 12 offensive boards into 17 second-chance points.

Key Players to Watch:

Iowa State:

Curtis Jones: Named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Joshua Jefferson: Earned spots on the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Newcomer Team.

Tamin Lipsey: Recognized for his defensive prowess with a place on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and also named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

Keshon Gilbert: Despite recent injury concerns, he was honored with an All-Big 12 Third Team selection.

Cincinnati:

Day Day Thomas: Coming off a strong performance with 21 points and six steals against Oklahoma State.

Josh Reed: Delivered a career-high 19 points in the previous game.

Dillon Mitchell: Recorded a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the tournament opener.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Iowa State enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite. Given their previous victory over Cincinnati and the momentum from their recent win against Kansas State, the Cyclones are expected to leverage their depth and rebounding advantage to secure a win. However, Cincinnati’s recent strong performance indicates they could challenge Iowa State if they maintain their defensive intensity and receive significant contributions from key players. I like the over 136 at Bovada.lv.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Hoops Prediction: OVER 136