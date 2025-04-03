Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine NIT Championship Prediction

The Chattanooga Mocs (28-9) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (32-6) in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Championship game on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chattanooga Mocs (+3.5) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (-3.5); o/u 147

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2025

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Anteaters

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing UC Irvine when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Chattanooga Mocs: The Mocs advanced to the NIT Championship by defeating Loyola Chicago 80-73 in the semifinals. They overcame a halftime deficit, marking their tenth consecutive victory when trailing at halftime this season. Chattanooga averages 79.6 points per game and has a field goal percentage of 48.2%.

UC Irvine Anteaters: The Anteaters secured their spot in the championship game with a narrow 69-67 win over North Texas. UC Irvine boasts a strong defense, ranking seventh nationally in effective field goal percentage defense and second in two-point percentage defense, allowing only 42.8%. Offensively, they average 75.7 points per game.

Key Players

Chattanooga Mocs:

Honor Huff: Leading scorer with 15.1 points per game.​

Frank Champion: Contributes 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

UC Irvine Anteaters:

Bent Leuchten: Averages 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.​

Justin Hohn: Provides 3.7 assists per game.

Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine CBC Prediction:

UC Irvine enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv. The Anteaters’ defensive strength will be tested against the Mocs’ efficient offense. I’m backing the better defensive squad.

Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine CBC Prediction: UC IRVINE ANTEATERS -3.5