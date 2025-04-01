Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago NIT Prediction: Will Ramblers advance?

The NIT semifinals feature an exciting matchup between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on April 1, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. ​What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (-2) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (+2); o/u 148.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Loyola-Chicago when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chattanooga Mocs

Season Record: 27-9 overall; 16-4 in the Southern Conference (SoCon).

Recent Performance: The Mocs have demonstrated resilience in the NIT, securing victories over Middle Tennessee State (109-103 in triple overtime), Dayton (87-72), and Bradley (67-65) to reach the semifinals.

Key Players:

Honor Huff: Junior guard leading the team with 15.3 points per game, shooting 42.2% from three-point range. ​

Trey Bonham: Contributing 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game during the NIT.

Team Strengths: Chattanooga boasts a potent offense, averaging 79.6 points per game with a 48.1% field goal percentage. ​

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Season Record: 25-11 overall; 13-7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10).​

Recent Performance: The Ramblers have navigated a challenging path in the NIT, earning wins against San Jose State (73-70), San Francisco (77-76), and Kent State (72-62) to advance to the semifinals.

Key Players:

Desmond Watson: Senior guard averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. ​

Jalen Quinn: Providing significant contributions in the backcourt. ​

Team Strengths: Loyola Chicago emphasizes strong defense, allowing 68.9 points per game and limiting opponents to a 41.7% shooting percentage. ​

Matchup Insights

Offensive vs. Defensive Dynamics: Chattanooga’s high-scoring offense will be tested against Loyola Chicago’s disciplined defense, setting the stage for a compelling battle of contrasting styles.​

Experience and Momentum: Both teams have demonstrated the ability to win close games throughout the NIT, indicating a potentially tight contest.​

Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago NIT Prediction:

This semifinal promises to be a closely contested game between two teams with contrasting strengths. Chattanooga’s offensive firepower, led by Honor Huff and Trey Bonham, will challenge Loyola Chicago’s robust defense. Conversely, the Ramblers’ experience and defensive tenacity could disrupt the Mocs’ scoring rhythm.

As any tournament gets deeper, I like to rely on defensive-minded teams. So give me the Ramblers, who are laying only a bucket at Bovada.lv.

Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Hoops Prediction: LOYOLA-CHICAGO RAMBLERS -2