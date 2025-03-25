Chattanooga vs. Bradley NIT Prediction: Will Mocs pull off upset?

The Chattanooga Mocs (26-9) will face the Bradley Braves (28-8) in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Chattanooga vs. Bradley matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chattanooga Mocs (+3.5) vs. Bradley Braves (-3.5); o/u 153

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Carver Arena, Peoria, IL

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Bradley Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bradley

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Bradley when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Chattanooga Mocs: The Mocs have demonstrated resilience throughout the NIT, securing a wire-to-wire 87-72 victory over top-seeded Dayton in the second round. Historically, Chattanooga has reached the NIT quarterfinals once before, in 1985.

Bradley Braves: The Braves advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating second-seeded George Mason 75-67 on the road. Despite the postseason opt-out of senior forward Zek Montgomery, the return of senior forward Darius Hannah has bolstered the team’s performance. ​

Key Players:

Chattanooga Mocs:

Honor Huff (#3): Averaging 15.2 points per game with a 43.3% field goal percentage and 83.3% free throw accuracy.​

Gaston Keeslar (#24): Contributing 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Bradley Braves:

Duke Deen (#21): Leading the team with 13.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 87.7% from the free-throw line.​

Darius Hannah (#35): Averaging 5.9 rebounds per game, providing a strong presence in the paint.

Chattanooga vs. Bradley CBB Prediction:

This matchup features two competitive teams with strong postseason performances. Bradley’s home-court advantage and the return of key player Darius Hannah provide them with a slight edge. However, Chattanooga’s recent success against higher-seeded opponents indicates their capability to challenge the Braves. Considering these factors, I’m taking the Mocs to cover the 3.5 at Bovada.lv.

Chattanooga vs. Bradley Hoops Prediction: CHATTANOOGA MOCS +3.5