Cal vs. Duke Prediction: Will under cash at Cameron Indoor Stadium?

The California Golden Bears are set to face the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST, with the game broadcast live on the ACC Network. Are the Blue Devils laying too many points in tonight’s Cal vs. Duke matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cal Golden Bears (+23.5) at Duke Blue Devils (-23.5); o/u 142.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Cal vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden Bears

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Cal when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Conference Standings

Duke Blue Devils: Boast a 20-3 overall record, with a 12-1 mark in ACC play. They are currently ranked third nationally.

California Golden Bears: Hold a 12-12 overall record, standing at 5-8 in ACC competition.

Cal vs. Duke Recent Performances

Duke: The Blue Devils are looking to rebound after their first conference loss of the season, a 77-71 defeat to Clemson.

California: The Golden Bears are coming off a 76-66 home loss to Wake Forest.

Statistical Overview

Offense: Both teams rank among the top ten offenses in the ACC, combining for an average of 154.8 points per game. Duke’s offense is particularly potent, capable of carrying a significant scoring load.

Defense: California’s defense allows 107.8 points per 100 possessions, presenting an opportunity for Duke to capitalize offensively.

Key Factors

Size Advantage: Duke’s starting lineup averages over 6-foot-8 in height, with no starter shorter than 6-foot-6, providing a significant size advantage over California’s lineup, which averages just over 6-foot-3.

Health Concerns: Duke has recently faced illnesses affecting key players, including Mason Gillis and Cooper Flagg. Their availability and performance could influence the game’s outcome.

California vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Duke enters the matchup as a heavy favorite, boasting superior size, athleticism, and offensive firepower. California will need to deliver an exceptional performance and capitalize on any potential vulnerabilities, such as Duke’s recent health issues, to compete effectively. Given the Blue Devils’ strengths and home-court advantage, they are well-positioned to secure a victory in this contest.

That said, the spread is too big to lay with Duke and I’m not interested in backing Cal, even at this number. Thus, I’m taking the under, which is 8-2 in the Golden Bears’ last 10 games. The under has also hit in four straight Cal games.

Cal vs. Duke Hoops Prediction: UNDER 142.5