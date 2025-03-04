BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction: Cyclones laying too many points?

No. 23 BYU will head to Ames, IA for Tuesday night’s clash with No. 10 Iowa State. With the Cyclones laying 9.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 150, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s BYU vs. Iowa State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

BYU Cougars (+9.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-9.5); o/u 150

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN

BYU vs. Iowa State Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Both teams are coming off significant victories. BYU secured a 77-56 win over West Virginia, while Iowa State defeated Arizona 68-63.

BYU: Freshman forward Kanon Catchings is listed as “day-to-day” after sustaining a left knee injury in the recent game against West Virginia. His availability for the Iowa State matchup remains uncertain.

Iowa State: Forward Milan Momcilovic, who had been sidelined with a left hand injury since January, has returned to action. His presence adds depth and experience to the Cyclones’ lineup.

Key Players to Watch:

BYU:

Spencer Johnson (Guard): Averaging 15.2 points per game, Johnson is a pivotal offensive force for the Cougars.

Fousseyni Traore (Forward): Contributing 8.5 rebounds per game, Traore’s presence in the paint is crucial for BYU’s defensive and rebounding efforts.

Iowa State:

Keshon Gilbert (Guard): Recently returned from injury, Gilbert’s playmaking abilities and defensive prowess are vital for the Cyclones.

Milan Momcilovic (Forward): With a 44.3% success rate from three-point range, Momcilovic’s shooting can stretch defenses and create spacing.

Matchup Notes:

Home Court Advantage: Iowa State boasts a 33-1 home record over the past two seasons, underscoring their dominance at Hilton Coliseum.

Conference Standings: Both teams are tied for fourth place in the Big 12 standings, making this game pivotal for conference tournament seeding.

BYU vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Iowa State’s formidable home record and the potential absence of BYU’s Kanon Catchings tilt the advantage towards the Cyclones. However, BYU’s resilience and recent performances suggest a competitive matchup.

The Cyclones are laying 9.5 points at Bovada.lv and I’m taking said points. The Cougars have won eight of 10 and are 7-2-1 against the spread in those 10 contests.

BYU vs. Iowa State Hoops Prediction: BYU COUGARS +9.5